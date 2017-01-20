WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > HBK On Who He'd Have One More Match Against
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/20/2017 at 09:38 AM

In an interview with ESPN.com, Shawn Michaels talked about who he would like to wrestle if he ever came out of retirement:

"I look at Samoa Joe and I've told him a number of times that I see his stuff at NXT and think to myself, 'Man, I could have a great deal of fun with you.’ He's a guy I have sort of enjoyed, and one of those sleeper guys that no one talks about. We have contrasting styles. I get that everybody wants to see me and AJ or Seth or Dolph [Ziggler]. From my standpoint, I think really telling a great story out there [is most important]. I could do it with a guy like Samoa Joe. His stuff looks really good, and sometimes he just looks like he's beating the tar out of somebody."

With that said, HBK made it clear that he doesn't have any intentions on wrestling again. Click here for the full interview.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Becky/Mickie Feud; Angle Working Rumble Match?
  • X-Pac Rips Into Randy Orton Fan
  • Jericho Reveals Original WrestleMania 32 Plans
  • HBK On Who He'd Have One More Match Against
  • JR On Goldberg/Lesnar Being For Major Title
  • New Favorite To Win The Royal Rumble
  • The IC And U.S. Titles Getting New Designs?
  • WWE References Kenny Omega/Royal Rumble
  • AJ Styles Gets Robbed During Live Event
  • Vince McMahon's Health; SD Live Viewership
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]