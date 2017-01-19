  NoDQ.com > WWE > The IC And U.S. Titles Getting New Designs?

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/19/2017 at 01:31 PM

During a backstage segment on SmackDown Live, Dean Ambrose asked Shane McMahon for a new Intercontinental Championship belt. This led to speculation that WWE was going to introduce a new design for the IC Title.

As it turns out, it appears that the rumors might be true as @BeltFanDan of BeltTalk.com has indicated that WWE will be introducing new designs for the IC and United States titles respectively.







