WWE References Kenny Omega/Royal Rumble

Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/19/2017 at 01:16 PM

There is a video entitled "Who wants Kenny Omega in the Royal Rumble Match?" on the official WWE website and mobile app.

As previously noted, Omega's contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling doesn't expire until January 31st, two days after the Royal Rumble PPV event. It appears that WWE is just simply trying to capitalize on the buzz about Omega.

Update: WWE pulled the videos and references to Omega from their social media platforms.













