Vince McMahon's Health; SD Live Viewership

- We previously reported that Vince McMahon was seen on crutches at the WrestleMania 34 press conference in New Orleans. It was speculated that he was still using the crutches to get around for his surgery he had back in September for a torn quad, however that’s not the case.

It’s being said that Vince recently went under the knife again, this time for minor hip surgery. Very little details are available at this time, but the surgery was said to be similar to the same one The Undertaker underwent last year.

- This week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live, which featured Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch in a steel cage match, did 2,652 million overall viewers. This number is up from the 2,533 million viewers the show did last Tuesday.

