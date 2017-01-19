Big Update On Chris Jericho's Status

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/19/2017 at 10:47 AM

On his latest podcast, Chris Jericho mentioned that he signed a new WWE contract:

“I’m very excited about the next few months. I’ve got a lot of projects coming up, a lot of great WWE stuff. I’ll still be here doing as many shows as I can. I signed a new contract this week which is cool.”

As previously noted, Jericho has been doing short-term, three month rolling contracts with WWE. It's expected that this latest signing will keep Jericho around through WrestleMania.









