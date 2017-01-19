Darren Young Injury Update

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/19/2017 at 10:33 AM

As previously noted, Darren Young suffered an injury during a match that took place prior to Monday's RAW. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the preliminary diagnosis is that Young will be out of action for around six months. Young posted the following regarding the injury on Twitter:










