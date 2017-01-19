WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Full Card For NXT TakeOver: San Antonio
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/19/2017 at 10:23 AM

Coming off this week's NXT show on the WWE Network, a full card is now set for WWE's NXT TakeOver: San Antonio event:

NXT Title Match
Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

NXT Tag Team Title Match
The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women's Title
Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Asuka

Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger

Roderick Strong vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • JR On Goldberg/Lesnar Being For Major Title
  • New Favorite To Win The Royal Rumble
  • The IC And U.S. Titles Getting New Designs?
  • WWE References Kenny Omega/Royal Rumble
  • AJ Styles Gets Robbed During Live Event
  • Vince McMahon's Health; SD Live Viewership
  • Zayn In Trouble With WWE? Itami Update
  • Big Update On Chris Jericho's Status
  • Darren Young Injury Update
  • Full Card For NXT TakeOver: San Antonio
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]