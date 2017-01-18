WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Wyatt On McGregor; Rumble Announcers
01/18/2017

- We previously noted that Randy Orton took a shot at UFC Fighter Conor McGregor on Twitter. When asked how he’d fare against McGregor if he were to make a WWE appearance, Orton replied, “If he gains 120lbs im here. Until then, #205Live bro.”

Bray Wyatt and Orton appear to be on the same page. When Bray was asked about McGregor, he made the following remarks:

“It’s a big man’s game,” Wyatt said. “He would be better suited to 205 Live.”

- Renee Young announced on tonight’s episode of Talking Smack that Jerry Lawler, Michael Cole and Corey Graves will be the announcers for the WWE Royal Rumble event. This is most-likely a one-time gig for Lawler, as he’s not expected back on a weekly bases.

The Royal Rumble takes place on January 29th, 2017. As always, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of the event.

