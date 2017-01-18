WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > WWE RAW viewership for 1/16/17
Posted by Aaron Rift on 01/18/2017 at 04:06 PM

The January 16th 2017 edition of RAW did 3.271 million viewers overall. This is up from last week's 2.907 million viewers. This week's show featured the return of Brock Lesnar and was the first week after the end of football season.

Last year's Martin Luther King Jr. Day edition of RAW did 3.496 million viewers.

Below is the hourly breakdown:

8PM: 3.519 million viewers
9PM: 3.221 million viewers
10PM: 3.074 million viewers

Thanks to ShowBuzzDaily.com for the numbers.







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • WWE RAW viewership for 1/16/17
  • Latest On WWE Doing Women's Tournament
  • Lance Storm Comments On Orton/Fan Altercation
  • Latest On Omega/Royal Rumble Speculation
  • Orton Involved In Altercation With Fan
  • HHH/RAW; Cole Moving Away From Commentary?
  • WWE Smackdown Live results for 1/17/17
  • Angle On Who He Wants To Induct Him
  • Big Segment Kicking Off SmackDown Live
  • WWE Reports That Tajiri Is Injured
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]