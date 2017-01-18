Latest On WWE Doing Women's Tournament

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/18/2017 at 02:02 PM

During the Wrestling Compadres Slamcast on FOX Sports podcast, Triple H commented on WWE doing a Women's Tournament this year:

“[A women’s tournament is] another of my big passions, but things are always changing. Raw and Smackdown split, NXT TakeOvers are attached to big four PPVs. We have to find the right time and space. The UK Tournament worked out in the small break before the Rumble. The women, we’re hoping to do this summer. That’s the plan. Like the cruisers, we want to search all over and expose talent to our audience.”









