Latest On Omega/Royal Rumble Speculation

Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/18/2017 at 10:05 AM

A couple weeks back, Kenny Omega took to his Twitter account to address his status after his well received match at Wrestle Kingdom 11. He wrote, “I will be stepping away from Japan to reassess my future. The path of my journey may change, but my goals will not.” This tweet led to a lot of speculation that he would possibly be jumping ship to WWE, as he has been on their radar for some time now.

We previously noted that Kenny Omega’s contract with New Japan runs out of January 31st and several people within the company have stated that he already renewed with the promotion. For those who were hoping that he would appear at the January 29th Royal Rumble event, he would still not be allowed without violating his terms with New Japan.

It’s also worth noting that he has just been booked for the Wrestling Star promotion on January 28th in Chile, the day before the Royal Rumble. So the chances of him making a “surprise appearance” in The Rumble are now next to nothing.

