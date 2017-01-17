WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Orton Involved In Altercation With Fan
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/17/2017 at 11:01 PM

Randy Orton was reportedly involved in an altercation with a fan at the gym after he was spotted working out there prior to Monday’s WWE Live Event in Jonesboro.

Anothony Martin, who grew up a wrestling fan, told the NEA Report that he was with his friends at the Trim Gym when they spotted the WWE Superstar. Martin asked Orton for a picture, however Orton couldn’t hear him because of his ear phones and responded with a fist bump. Martin left Orton alone and proceeded to take a photo of him from across the room. This set Orton off and he lost his cool.

“He saw me snap the picture and came up to me got in my face and said, ‘What the f**k are you doing? I said no **damn pictures! Are you f**king stupid?'” Martin said. “I said, ‘No. You said you couldn’t hear me.”

“Randy came over to Anthony, grabbed his hand and was belittling Anthony and pretty much was saying m’fer this, m’fer that,” added Martin’s friend Cody Halstead, who was with him at the gym.

The tirade continued before Orton eventually calmed down and told the men to “enjoy their workout” before leaving.

Orton responded to the report with the following message:







RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Orton Involved In Altercation With Fan
  • HHH/RAW; Cole Moving Away From Commentary?
  • WWE Smackdown Live results for 1/17/17
  • Angle On Who He Wants To Induct Him
  • Big Segment Kicking Off SmackDown Live
  • WWE Reports That Tajiri Is Injured
  • JR And Lana Comment On Angle
  • Rumored Female Inductee Into 2017 WWE HOF
  • Ex-WWE Diva Possibly Returning Tonight
  • Angle Reveals Who He Wants WWE Match With
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]