  HHH/RAW; Cole Moving Away From Commentary?
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/17/2017 at 09:18 PM

- On Sunday, Triple H sent out a tweet on Twitter saying that he would be headed to RAW following the UK Championship Tournament. Apparently there was never any real plans for Triple H to appear on the show and it was done only to raise interest for his eventual return to WWE programming.

- PWInsider reports that Michael Cole is becoming more and more interested in moving to an off-camera role as he continues his behind-the-scenes duties within WWE. Right now, Cole handles some parts of WWE production and works to groom the up & coming WWE announcers, including Nigel McGuinness.

As of this writing, there is no indication yet on when Cole might transition into a full-time backstage role but lately there’s been more talk of it happening.

