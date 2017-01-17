WWE Smackdown Live results for 1/17/17

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 01/17/2017 at 07:50 PM

- The show opened with a Shane McMahon promo. Shane announced that WWE Title will be defended inside the Elimination Chamber at next month's PPV. AJ Styles came out and was not happy about the announcement. John Cena came out followed by The Miz. AJ and Miz traded words and Shane McMahon made a match.

- Backstage, Dean Ambrose told Shane that he wanted a match with Randy Orton.

- AJ Styles vs. The Miz. John Cena was on commentary. On the outside, AJ threw Miz into Cena. Referee stopped the match and Cena hit the AA on Miz and AJ.

- Nikki Bella came out for a promo. Natalya showed up in the merchandise area and complained about not having her own shirt. Nikki found Natalya and the two brawled.

- Dean Ambrose vs. Randy Orton. Wyatt and Harper distracted Ambrose which gave Orton an advantage. Ambrose did a dive to Harper and Harper got in the ring and wanted to attack Ambrose. Orton was distracted which caused Ambrose to rollup Orton for the win. Orton and Harper started fighting and Wyatt ended up punching Harper.

- Jerry Lawler had a King's Court segment with Dolph Ziggler. Lawler asked Ziggler questions about the losing streak. Ziggler was quiet for a long time but finally started talking. Ziggler said he knew what Lawler would do so he showed footage of from 2012 when he elbowed Lawler in the chest. Ziggler said Lawler was right to blame him for the heart attack. Ziggler threatened to finish what he started in 2012. Lawler said Ziggler will always be a loser and Ziggler kicked Lawler in the chest. Lawler yelled at Ziggler to get back in the ring but Ziggler took off.

- Bray Wyatt said that Randy Orton will face Luke Harper on next week's show.

- Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch in a steel cage for the Smackdown Women's Title. La Luchadora showed up and blocked the cage door exit. La Luchadora then attacked Becky. Alexa won with a DDT. After the match, La Luchadora was unmasked as Mickie James.







