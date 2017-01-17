Big Segment Kicking Off SmackDown Live

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


WWE announced that Shane McMahon would be opening tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live in Memphis, TN at the FedEx Forum. In the announcement it states that Shane would be making a big announcement on the show that would take SmackDown Live to the next level.

“WWE.com has learned that Commissioner Shane McMahon will open SmackDown LIVE this week with some very big news. Under the leadership of Shane-O-Mac and General Manager Daniel Bryan, Team Blue has simply thrived. Although we are not sure what he has to say, the announcement will no doubt take SmackDown LIVE to the next level. Is it possible that the man in charge has something up his sleeve for the Royal Rumble? Which Superstar, or Superstars, will the big news concern? Tune in tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out.”

As previously noted, Alexa Bliss defending the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch inside a steel cage is also slated to take place on the show. Check back here at 8PM ET for our live play-by-play coverage of the event.

