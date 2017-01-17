WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > WWE Reports That Tajiri Is Injured
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/17/2017 at 01:22 PM

WWE is reporting that Tajiri suffered an injury to his right knee at the recent NXT television tapings.

WWE claims that he is not medically cleared to compete. It was not mentioned in their story but the injury likely happened during the dark match that took place prior to the January 5th tapings when he teamed with Shinsuke Nakamura to take on Bobby Roode and Samoa Joe.

Keep checking back for updates.

  Click here to discuss this post
