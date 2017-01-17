WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  JR And Lana Comment On Angle
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/17/2017 at 10:39 AM

Jim Ross and Lana commented on the news of Kurt Angle going into the WWE Hall of Fame. JR said he would be open to inducting Angle and Lana teased a possible confrontation between Angle and Rusev:













