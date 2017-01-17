Rumored Female Inductee Into 2017 WWE HOF

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


PWInsider reports that former WWE Diva Beth Phoenix is expected to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

Phoenix retired from WWE back in 2012 and was married to WWE Hall of Famer Edge back in 2016. The two have two daughters – Lyric Rose Copeland, born in December 2013, and Ruby Ever Copeland, born in May 2016.

As previously reported, WWE has announced Kurt Angle as this year’s Hall of Fame headliner. Other Rumored names for the class include Diamond Dallas Page, William Regal, Rick Rude, Christian, Mike Rotunda (Irwin R. Schyster) and The Natural Disasters – John Tenta (Earthquake) and Fred Ottman (Typhoon).

