Ex-WWE Diva Possibly Returning Tonight

Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/17/2017 at 10:03 AM

PWInsider reports that Mickie James is scheduled to make her main roster return at this week’s SmackDown Live episode in Memphis.

We previously reported that Mickie signed a new three-year deal with WWE back in December and was set to return to SmackDown sometime this month. WWE offered her the deal following her well-received match against Asuka at NXT Takeover: Toronto.

While we haven’t received word yet on what her role on SmackDown will be, it’s been speculated that she will be the one revealed behind the Luchadora gimmick.

