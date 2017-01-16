Darren Young Injured Before RAW

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/16/2017 at 08:10 PM

Several fans have noted that Darren Young was injured during a match that took place prior to RAW.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following: "Darren Young was injured during the Main Event tapings. Looked like elbow or shoulder. Had to stop the match 2:00 in so I'm told."










