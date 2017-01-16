WWE RAW results for 1/16/17

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 01/16/2017 at 07:55 PM

- The show opened with an "In Memory" graphic for Jimmy Snuka and a Martin Luther King Jr. video package.

- Roman Reigns came out for a promo. He said nobody can beat him one-on-one and he will main event Wrestlemania for the 3rd straight year. Paul Heyman came out to interrupt Reigns. Heyman said Brock Lesnar will eat, sleep, eliminate, and repeat at the Royal Rumble. Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho came out. Owens said he will still be Universal Champion after the Rumble and Wrestlemania. Seth Rollins came out and said he was going to win the Rumble. Braun Strowman came out and then Brock Lesnar came out. Sami Zayn jumped on top of Strowman from behind and a brawl broke out. Lesnar suplexed Reigns and Zayn. Lesnar and Strowman had a staredown. Reigns hit Lesnar with a superman punch but Lesnar recovered and hit Reigns with the F5.

- Enzo and Cass vs. Rusev and Jinder Mahal. Enzo and Cass won when Enzo pinned Mahal.

- Daivari vs. Lince Dorado. Jack Gallagher was on commentary. Daivari won by submission.

- Footage was shown of Nia Jax attacking Sasha Banks before RAW went on the air.

- Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Anderson and Gallows for the tag team titles. Sheamus ended up getting carried away with his striking and hit the referee. Anderson and Gallows hit the magic killer. A 2nd referee came down and counted the fall. However, the 1st referee woke up and DQ'd Sheamus and Cesaro.

- A Jimmy Snuka video package was shown.

- Rich Swann vs. Tony Nese. Neville attacked Swann from behind before the match could start. Swann fought back and then Nese attacked Swann. Neville threw Nese out of the ring and kicked Swann in the head.

- The New Day came out for a promo about the Royal Rumble match. They said they would win the Rumble and win the WWE Universal title at Wrestlemania. Titus O'Neil came out again and said he figured he would replace the New Day instead of joining them. Titus challenged one of them to put up their Royal Rumble spot against him. Big E accepted but said Titus could no longer bother them.

- Big E defeated Titus O'Neil with The Big Ending.

- Charlotte came out for a promo and talked about Bayley being average. Charlotte showed a bunch of pictures of Bayley as a kid with various WWE stars. Charlotte said Bayley was writing poetry while she (Charlotte) was making great athletic achievements. Bayley came out and said that Charlotte didn't need to say these things. Bayley said he's not ashamed of her passion for WWE.

- Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander. When Kendrick had a submission hold on Alexander, Alicia Fox came out and helped pushed the ropes towards Alexander. After Alexander won the match, Alicia went for a hug but Alexander ducked and left the ring.

- A video package was shown for Kurt Angle being inducted into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame.

- Roman Reigns/Seth Rollins/Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens/Chris Jericho/Braun Strowman. The match started with all six guys brawling. It was down to Reigns and Strowman alone. Strowman threw Reigns over the top rope. Order was restored and Rollins eventually got the hot tag. Zayn was tagged in and Strowman got the win with a powerslam. Strowman tried to finish off Zayn on the stage but Rollins came to the aid with a chair and Reigns hit Strowman with a spear. Owens and Jericho came to Strowman's aid. Owens powerbombed Reigns through the announcer table to end RAW.







