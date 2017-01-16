More On Angle Going Into WWE HOF

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


01/16/2017

While speaking to ESPN following his WWE Hall of Fame announcement, Kurt Angle noted that his current deal with WWE runs through until the Hall of Fame ceremony but does not include a wrestling match.

“We have not talked about any wrestling. Whether we do or not, that remains to be seen… There are no guarantees. I think right now the most important thing is the Hall of Fame — and I think both sides feel that way.”

Kurt also revealed that Triple H was the one to call him and inform him of the news of his induction.

“I figured they either decided they didn’t want to do anything with me or they forgot. Hunter said they never forgot and he called and told me this is the first thing they want to do. And whether I wrestle or not after this — which is irrelevant right now — I’m just really proud to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. I gave a lot of energy and time to WWE those first seven years, and I’m grateful that they recognized it.”







