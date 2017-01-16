WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Breaking news: Kurt Angle going into WWE HOF
Posted by Aaron Rift on 01/16/2017

WWE.com issued the following:

WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced today that Kurt Angle will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at a ceremony on Friday, March 31 at the Amway Center in Orlando as part of WrestleMania® Week.

A 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist and one of the most celebrated Superstars in WWE history, Kurt Angle made his WWE debut in 1999. Over the course of his illustrious career, he won every major Championship in WWE as well as the WCW® Championship and WWE King of The Ring®. Angle had memorable rivalries with WWE legends such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin®, The Rock® and The Undertaker®.

“Kurt Angle’s accomplishments both in the Olympics and WWE were extraordinary,” said WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul Levesque. “He was one of the most gifted athletes to ever enter the ring, and we are honored to welcome him into the WWE Hall of Fame.”

Tickets for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony go on sale this Friday, January 20 at 10 AM ET through all Ticketmaster outlets, www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. All tickets are subject to service charges and facility fees.

