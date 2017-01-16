Controversial Big E Tweet; Brahma Bull Title

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/16/2017 at 01:59 PM

- During the Q&A session of episode 22 of “Something to Wrestle With” podcast, Bruce Prichard talked about the reason why The Rock’s signature Brahma Bull title bet was never used on WWE television.

According to Prichard, the belt took to long to get made and by the time it was made, The Rock had already lost the WWE Title, so the company just kept it and never brought it out again.

- While appearing on Arkansas NBC affiliate KARK 4 News this morning, Big E talked about the “Black Excellence” tweet that received a lot of backlash from fans on social media.

“The fact that we have talented performers of color is something that is very big for us,” Big E said. “This day means a lot to all of us, not just the in-ring performers, but all people of color who are excelling. That’s something that we all want to embrace and to celebrate.”

