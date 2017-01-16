Latest Potential Opponent For AJ At WM 33

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/16/2017 at 10:55 AM

In regards to AJ Styles’ opponent for WrestleMania 33, there has been backstage talk about having him face Shane McMahon.

We previously reported that AJ is expected to face a SmackDown brand Superstar, and Randy Orton was the top contender, however that doesn’t appear to be the case anymore.

There is a chance that WWE will change their mind again, however they were expected to have most of the card finalized by the end of next week.

