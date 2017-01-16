WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  How Vince Reportedly Feels About 205 Live
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/16/2017 at 12:22 AM

Vince McMahon has been very disappointed with the lack of fan interest from both WWE 205 Live and the RAW cruiserweight division. This is the reason why the company is looking to add more Superstars with name value to the division, which they have already started with the additions of Neville and Tajiri.

Neville was not originally planned to be apart of the division, however those plans changed after 205 Live didn’t gain much fan interest after it got going. Austin Aries will be the next addition to the active cruiserweight roster once he is healed from his orbital fracture that has him sidelined from in-ring competition.

Speaking of Neville, he’s been praised for his work with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann since making his arrival to 205 Live.

