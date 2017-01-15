WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Mick Foley pays tribute to Jimmy Snuka
01/15/2017

As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka has passed away at the age of 73. Mick Foley, who was in the crowd for Jimmy Snuka's iconic 1983 cage match against Don Muraco, posted the following tribute on Twitter.










