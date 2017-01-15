Breaking news: Jimmy Snuka dead at 73

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 01/15/2017 at 02:40 PM

WWE Hall of Fame Jimmy Snuka has passed away at the age of 73. Snuka had been battling stomach cancer in recent months. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.

Snuka was one of WWE's most popular superstars of the 1980s. Perhaps Snuka's most famous moment was when he did a superfly splash from the top of a steel cage onto Don Muraco in 1983.

That same year, Snuka's girlfriend Nancy Argentino died under suspicious circumstances. Snuka recently faced murder charges but the case ended up being dismissed due to his deteriorating health.

Tamina Snuka posted the following on her Instagram account:

I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy

    Latest WWE
