  NoDQ.com > WWE > More On WWE Not Doing Cena vs. Undertaker

  More On WWE Not Doing Cena vs. Undertaker
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/14/2017 at 07:25 PM

We noted earlier this week that WWE has decided to go in a different direction after several “key changes” were made to planned WrestleMania 33 matches. One of those changes was the decision to NOT have John Cena face The Undertaker match on the show.

Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that the reason the company decided to make the chance is because Vince McMahon started to look at the long-term picture and not just the short-term.




    Latest WWE
