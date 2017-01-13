WWE Splitting Up The New Day?

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/13/2017 at 11:08 PM

Now that The New Day are no longer the RAW Tag-Team Champions and they have broke the title record, there has been backstage talk on what to do next with the team. One idea discussed has been to turn the team heel, however several people within the company are against the idea of turning them heel because of their merchandise sales.

Another idea that WWE officials have been discussing is splitting them up. The only problem with that idea is that the company has no idea what to do with Kofi Kingston, Big E or Xavier Woods if they did decide to pull the plug on the group.

