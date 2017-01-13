  NoDQ.com > WWE > Lesnar vs. Goldberg Closing WrestleMania

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Lesnar vs. Goldberg Closing WrestleMania
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/13/2017

Brock Lesnar is now advertised to appear at all the RAW television events starting this Monday all the way up until the February 27th show, which is the go-home shot to the WWE Fastlane event.

Brock is not advertised for the February 13th RAW in Las Vegas because he’s currently serving a suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for failing drug tests related to his fight with Mark Hunt at UFC 200. The company wants to have a strong build for his rumored match against Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania.

Speaking of WrestleMania, we have been told that Brock vs. Goldberg will be the main event that closes the show.







