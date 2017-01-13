WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Adam Cole Asked About Potential WWE Signing
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/13/2017 at 12:35 PM

ROH World Champion Adam Cole recently spoke with Josh Barnett of USA Today while promoting Saturday’s ROH television taping in Atlanta and here are the highlights...

If he will sign with WWE when his ROH contract expires at the end of April:

“It’s the same thing that has been the case throughout the process and throughout the journey when I’ve been asked, what are you going to do? I’ve been asked more since winning the title at Wrestle Kingdom and becoming Ring of Honor champion for the third time. There are a lot of possibilities. I don’t know what I’m going to do. My focus is on having as good a run as possible with this title and my focus is on going over to New Japan Pro Wrestling. There are so many things that can change over the course of four months. I haven’t really thought about it too much. There’s still a decent amount of time for me to make my decision.”

Kenny [Omega] said he was “stepping away from New Japan.” Then John Cena posted photos of Kenny on Instagram. The intrigue continues. What do you think any of that means?

“I’m not too sure what it means. It could mean anything. Here’s what I know: Kenny Omega is really smart and really talented and he’s taking advantage of the opportunities available to him as would anyone else. He’s created a lot of cool buzz. As far as what it means for his future, that’s something only Kenny Omega knows, and that’s the truth.”

Click here for the full interview.

