WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Ex-WWE Star Hospitalized; Sandman Has Surgery
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/12/2017 at 11:30 PM

- Former WWE Superstar Fred Ottman (Tugboat, The Shockmaster) was hospitalized on Tuesday morning in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to his wife Sheila on Facebook.

Sheila announced that Fred was very sick and that the infection he had was very scary. She also said that early Wednesday morning Fred was alert and talking. The latest update came on Wednesday afternoon when she wrote that Fred was still very weak and sick but is expected to be better in a few days. Fans who want to drop Tugboat a letter or card can mail it to:

St. Anthony’s Hospital
c/o Fred Ottman
145 5th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Ottman is one of the rumored names for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class with the late John Tenta (Earthquake).

- ECW Original The Sandman underwent knee surgery this week. Tommy Dreamer noted on his Twitter that Sandman has a “new knee.”









Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Ex-WWE Star Hospitalized; Sandman Has Surgery
  • Update On Shane McMahon/WrestleMania
  • Jim Ross On Which Talents WWE Should Sign
  • Kenny Omega Update; Revival Feud Nixed
  • Samoa Joe Getting A Big WrestleMania Match?
  • WWE No Longer Planning Cena vs. Undertaker?
  • News On WWE Possibly Signing ROH Star
  • RAW GM Role Up For Grabs?
  • More Rumored Names For 2017 WWE HOF
  • Breaking news: Hunt suing Lesnar/UFC
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2016 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]