WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Kenny Omega Update; Revival Feud Nixed
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/12/2017 at 11:25 AM

- We previously noted that Kenny Omega revealed during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated that he has not signed any contracts and he’s carefully thinking about what to do next.

The Wrestling Observer reports that New Japan has offered him a new two year deal to stay with the company, but no one is sure if he’s accepted the deal yet. His current deal with the promotion is set to expire on January 31st.

- WWE originally had plans for The Revival to feud with TM-61, however those plans have been nixed right now because of an injury to Shane Thorne that has put him out of action.

Shane suffered the injury back at the January 5th NXT television tapings from Full Sail University. The injury came during a TM-61 vs. Revival match that should air on January 25th. That match ended quickly and a post-match injury angle was done with Thorne.

Thorne is set to undergo knee surgery and will be out of action for several months. No word yet on who The Revival will work with next but their program with TM-61 was planned to be a significant feud.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Update On Shane McMahon/WrestleMania
  • Jim Ross On Which Talents WWE Should Sign
  • Kenny Omega Update; Revival Feud Nixed
  • Samoa Joe Getting A Big WrestleMania Match?
  • WWE No Longer Planning Cena vs. Undertaker?
  • News On WWE Possibly Signing ROH Star
  • RAW GM Role Up For Grabs?
  • More Rumored Names For 2017 WWE HOF
  • Breaking news: Hunt suing Lesnar/UFC
  • WWE Smackdown Live results for 1/10/17
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2016 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]