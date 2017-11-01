WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Samoa Joe Getting A Big WrestleMania Match?
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/11/2017 at 10:47 PM

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that WWE officials have been talking about bringing Samoa Joe to the main roster and have him in one of the top matches at WrestleMania 33.

There’s been a lot of speculation recently about Joe possibly debuting in the 30-man Royal Rumble main event later this month and that seems like the perfect time to debut him. We noted earlier that Joe has been removed from NXT programming and only worked a dark match at the last set of TV tapings.

WWE officials are looking at giving Joe a “monster push” if they bring him up for the WrestleMania 33 match.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Samoa Joe Getting A Big WrestleMania Match?
  • WWE No Longer Planning Cena vs. Undertaker?
  • News On WWE Possibly Signing ROH Star
  • RAW GM Role Up For Grabs?
  • More Rumored Names For 2017 WWE HOF
  • Breaking news: Hunt suing Lesnar/UFC
  • WWE Smackdown Live results for 1/10/17
  • WWE Reportedly Already Planning Summer Feud
  • WWE RAW viewership for 1/9/17
  • Vince McMahon Seen On Crutches
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2016 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]