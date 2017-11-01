  NoDQ.com > WWE > WWE No Longer Planning Cena vs. Undertaker?

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  WWE No Longer Planning Cena vs. Undertaker?
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/11/2017 at 10:23 PM

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that some changes have been made with WrestleMania plans. The most noteworthy thing is that Vince McMahon has apparently changed his mind about doing John Cena vs. The Undertaker and Undertaker will be facing someone else instead. Undertaker appeared on Smackdown a few months back when the original idea was for him to challenge Cena. It's expected that Undertaker will be facing someone from the RAW brand.

While there was a segment on RAW where Braun Strowman watched footage of Undertaker's return, Strowman is not expected to be Undertaker's opponent for WrestleMania at this moment. Undertaker is reportedly not scheduled to be challenging for either title at WrestleMania.

