News On WWE Possibly Signing ROH Star

Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/11/2017 at 06:36 PM

Reports surfaced a couple weeks that that once Kyle O’Reilly’s contract with Ring of honor expired at the end of December, he would be headed to WWE. Well it appears that more evidence of that happening have surfaced.

O’Reilly has been removed from the ROH roster page and has been pulled from all upcoming advertising in Atlanta for the next set of television tapings. This is a strong indication that we may see him pop up in WWE at anytime.

As of this writing it’s unknown if he will be headed to NXT or debut on the main roster. The Royal Rumble is right around the corner, and there is speculation that there could be a few surprises thrown into that match.

