RAW GM Role Up For Grabs?

Lana and Mick Foley had an exchange on Twitter when she offered to become Mick Foley’s Associate General Manger to help improve the RAW brand. Foley noted to Lana that his RAW General Manager position may be “up for grabs soon.”




As seen on Monday’s RAW, Stephanie McMahon was doing a job review for Foley as RAW GM and was about to fire him until The Undertaker walked down to the ring. Foley is expected to be off of television for several months once he undergoes hip surgery.

