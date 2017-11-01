More Rumored Names For 2017 WWE HOF

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/11/2017

In addition to Diamond Dallas Page and Rick Rude, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted that the following names are not confirmed but have been suggested for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame:

William Regal
Christian
The Natural Disasters (Earthquake & Typhoon)
Mike Rotunda (IRS)

There still hasn't been a definite word on if Goldberg or The Undertaker will be headlining this year's class.

