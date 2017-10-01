WWE Smackdown Live results for 1/10/17

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


- Dean Ambrose came out for an Ambrose Asylum segment. Ambrose entered himself into the 2017 Royal Rumble match. Ambrose had a prop crocodile head and called it Maryse. Miz and Maryse came out and Miz entered himself into the Rumble match as well. Miz wanted the IC Title back and Ambrose gave Miz a participation award. Miz attacked Ambrose. Maryse hit Miz by mistake and Ambrose hit the Dirty Deeds on Miz.

- Nikki Bella was jumped backstage by Natalya.

- Natalya came out for the match with Nikki. Nikki came out and the two brawled without the match officially starting. Referees tried to break them apart but Natalya was able to get the sharpshooter on Nikki.

- Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto. Kalisto got an upset with over Ziggler. Ziggler snapped and attacked Kalisto after the match. Apollo Crews tried to help Kalisto and Ziggler attacked Crews with a chair.

- Backstage, John Cena cut a promo about his match with Baron Corbin and being called a has-been. Cena said he has been fired up.

- American Alpha vs. Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt for the Smackdown tag team titles. Luke Harper got involved on the apron. Orton got knocked into Harper and Gable rolled up Orton for the victory. Orton and Harper had words again until Bray Wyatt pulled them apart. Harper ended up kicking Bray by mistake. Bray walked out and then Harper left Orton alone in the ring.

- Backstage, Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss argued with Daniel Bryan. Bryan made Becky vs. Alexa for the Women's Title on next week's show. To prevent La Luchadora from getting involved, Bryan said the match would take place inside a steel cage.

- Carmella defeated an enhancement talent. JBL took a lot of shots at the looks of Carmella's opponent. Ellsworth grabbed the woman's foot which helped Carmella pick up the win.

- Backstage, Carmella said she would take James Ellsworth on a shopping spree next week.

- John Cena vs. Baron Corbin. AJ Styles was on commentary. Cena won the match clean with the AA. After the match, AJ Styles stood on the announce table and held up the title.







