  WWE RAW viewership for 1/9/17
Posted by Aaron Rift on 01/10/2017

The January 9th 2017 edition of RAW did 2.907 million viewers overall. This week's show featured appearances by Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. RAW was up against the CFP football game which drew 24+ million viewers.

Below is the hourly breakdown:

8PM: 3.014 million viewers
9PM: 3.019 million viewers
10PM: 2.689 million viewers

