  NoDQ.com > WWE > Vince McMahon Seen On Crutches
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/10/2017 at 03:29 PM

WWE held a press conference today in New Orleans to announce WrestleMania 34 for 2018. Vince McMahon was spotted at the event and and is using crutches to get around. It was noted awhile back that Vince underwent surgery for a torn quad back in September.




