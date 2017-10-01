Undertaker Is Favorite To Win Royal Rumble

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/10/2017 at 10:28 AM

Early betting odds for the 30 Man Royal Rumble match are already out and the odds on favorite to win the match right now is The Undertaker. Here is the list of Superstars that people are betting on:

The Undertaker: 2/1
Randy Orton: 3/1
Chris Jericho: 9/2
Braun Strowman: 6/1
Finn Balor: 13/2
Bill Goldberg: 8/1
John Cena: 9/1
Seth Rollins: 14/1
Brock Lesnar: 16/1
Roman Reigns: 16/1
AJ Styles: 20/1
Baron Corbin: 20/1
The Miz: 20/1
Bray Wyatt: 25/1
Dean Ambrose: 25/1
Kevin Owens: 25/1
Sami Zayn: 25/1
Cesaro: 25/1
Samoa Joe: 33/1
Shawn Michaels: 33/1
Triple H: 33/1
Big Cass: 40/1
Shinsuke Nakamura: 40/1
Doc Gallows: 50/1
Karl Anderson: 50/1
Kurt Angle: 50/1
Neville: 50/1
Rusev: 50/1
Sheamus: 50/1
Apollo Crews: 66/1
Austin Aries: 66/1
Dolph Ziggler: 66/1
Batista: 80/1
Big E: 80/1
Bobby Roode: 80/1
Enzo Amore: 80/1
Kane: 80/1
The Big Show: 80/1
The Rock: 80/1
Kalisto: 100/1
Luke Harper: 100/1
Darren Young: 125/1
Goldust: 125/1
Heath Slater: 125/1
Kofi Kingston: 125/1
Daniel Bryan 150/1
Hulk Hogan: 200/1
Jey Uso: 200/1
Jimmy Uso: 200/1
Shane McMahon: 200/1
Sin Cara: 200/1
Stone Cold Steve Austin: 200/1

The Royal Rumble takes place on January 29th in San Antonio, TX. As always, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of the event.

