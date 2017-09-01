WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > WWE RAW results for 1/9/17
- Backstage, Stephanie McMahon gave Mick Foley a 2016 performance review. Stephanie told Foley that she wants the Undertaker rumors to be true about him being on RAW. Seth Rollins showed up and said he is entering the Royal Rumble. Braun Strowman then showed up and said he wanted Goldberg or Roman Reigns in a match. Rollins and Strowman ended up getting into a brawl.

- Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho in a handicapped match. Strowman came out before the match started and started fighting with Reigns. Rollins came out to make the save with a steel chair. Reigns also had a steel chair and they both hit Strowman with the chair. Stephanie came out and said the handicapped match will take place later and Rollins will face Strowman.

- Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman. Rollins jumped off the top to the outside but missed and both guys got counted out. After the match, Rollins was able to fight off Strowman with a chair.

- Backstage, Sasha Banks and Bayley talked about the Royal Rumble. Charlotte showed up and confronted them. Nia Jax and Charlotte then attacked Banks and Bayley. Nia shoved Charlotte and walked off.

- Jack Gallagher vs. Drew Gulak. Gallagher won with his running dropkick.

- Shawn Michaels came out for a promo. HBK talked about his Royal Rumble memories and winning the WWE Title in 1997. The crowd chanted "one more match" but HBK started talking about his movie. Rusev came out and said HBK's movie needed Lana in it. HBK made fun of Rusev and Rusev said he is the Bulgarian George Clooney. Enzo and Cass came out. Enzo called HBK the realist guy in the room. They made movie jokes at Rusev/Lana/Jinder Mahal. A match was setup for Cass vs. Jinder.

- Cass vs. Jinder Mahal. Rusev tried to distract Cass on the outside and Shawn Michaels hit sweet chin music on Rusev. Cass picked up the win with the empire elbow.

- Neville vs. Lince Dorado. Neville won with a Rings of Saturn submission hold and continued to attack Dorado after the match. Rich Swann made the save for Dorado.

- Luke Gallows vs. Sheamus. Karl Anderson and Cesaro were on commentary. Anderson attacked Cesaro on the stage and Cesaro countered with the big swing. Gallows was distracted and got hit with the Brogue Kick. Sheamus picked up the win.

- Mick Foley came out and asked for Undertaker to come out. The lights went out but Stephanie came out instead. Stephanie brought up Foley's positive moments but then brought up the negative moments. Undertaker came out and said he is entering the Royal Rumble and nobody controls where he goes. Undertaker said he has dug 29 holes for 29 souls and he will be bringing the dark side to the Rumble.

- Sasha and Bayley vs. Charlotte and Nia Jax. Nia pinned Bayley with the legdrop.

- Backstage, Alicia Fox gave Noam Dar a kiss but then said Cedric Alexander was right and Dar can't handle her.

- New Day came out and fed Booty-O's to fans at ringside. Titus O'Neil apologized for his actions last week and said he wants another chance to be in the New Day. New Day showed footage of Titus making a fool of himself during an episode of NXT. Kofi ended up challenging Titus to a match.

- Kofi Kingston vs. Titus O'Neil. Kofi won after Titus was distracted by Xavier and Big E.

- Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho in a handicapped match for the U.S. Title. Reigns went after both guys on the stage and attempted to lock Jericho in the cage. Back in the ring, both guys tried to work over Reigns but Reigns was able to make a comeback. Owens got Reigns on the outside and powerbombed Reigns on the apron. Jericho hit the code-breaker to score the pinfall. Cory Graves called them co-holders of the U.S. Title but Michael Cole called Jericho the U.S. Champion.







