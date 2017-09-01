WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Wrestlemania 34 date and location officially revealed
Posted by Aaron Rift on 01/09/2017 at 12:54 PM

NOLA.com posted an article which officially announced Wrestlemania 34 taking place in New Orleans on Sunday, April 8th 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Here are a few excerpts from the article with quotes:

"It's a pretty good lineup over the next five years that I think any city would welcome," said Jay Cicero, the President/CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation. "And we're going to add more. We're going to be aggressive. All these events are coming back right where they belong in New Orleans. We're just thrilled to have WrestleMania come back in a very short time period."

"New Orleans and the local organizing committee did an exceptional job of hosting the WWE Universe in 2014, and that was a major factor in our decision making process in 2018," said John Saboor, WWE's executive vice president of special events.

Click here for the full article.







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • WWE RAW results for 1/9/17
  • Brackets Revealed For WWE UK Tournament
  • Seth Rollins Officially In Rumble Match
  • Omega Responds To Cena's Recent Posts
  • News On How Corbin Is Being Booked
  • Wrestlemania 34 date and location officially revealed
  • News Regarding Kenny Omega/WWE Rumors
  • Shaq Starts Training For WrestleMania
  • Mick Foley Comments On Omega vs. Okada
  • Why WWE Got Rid Of KOTR
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2016 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]