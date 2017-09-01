WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > News Regarding Kenny Omega/WWE Rumors
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/09/2017 at 12:45 PM

We previously noted that John Cena posted a photo of Kenny Omega on his Instagram account. This led to speculation from the wrestling industry that Omega could in fact be on his way to WWE, despite him saying he wasn’t interested in coming to promotion.

Shortly before Cena shared the photo of Omega, Omega took to his Twitter account after his well received match at Wrestle Kingdom 11 to address his future. “I will be stepping away from Japan to reassess my future. The path of my journey may change, but my goals will not.”

The belief is that Omega is trying to keep his name in the news, which is why he sent out the tweet. Omega is still under contract with New Japan until January 31st, so that would rule out an appearance at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble event. Several people with the company have stated that he has already re-newed with the promotion, however we can not confirm those claims as of this writing. The feeling is that Omega is expected to return to New Japan sometime in March.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • WWE RAW results for 1/9/17
  • Brackets Revealed For WWE UK Tournament
  • Seth Rollins Officially In Rumble Match
  • Omega Responds To Cena's Recent Posts
  • News On How Corbin Is Being Booked
  • Wrestlemania 34 date and location officially revealed
  • News Regarding Kenny Omega/WWE Rumors
  • Shaq Starts Training For WrestleMania
  • Mick Foley Comments On Omega vs. Okada
  • Why WWE Got Rid Of KOTR
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2016 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]