  NoDQ.com > WWE > Mick Foley Comments On Omega vs. Okada

  Mick Foley Comments On Omega vs. Okada
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/09/2017

Mick Foley gave his thoughts on the Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega for the IWGP Heavyweight Title match at the Wrestle Kingdom 11 event. Here is what he wrote on his Facebook page:

“OMEGA VS OKADA: RANDOM NOTES ON AN INCREDIBLE MATCH

1) The bar has been set VERY high for 2017 match of the year.

2) This is one of the greatest matches I have ever seen. If the Dynamite Kid vs Tiger Mask and Flair vs Steamboat classics had a baby, it’s name would be Omega vs Okada.

3) Kenny Omega is out of this world. He might be the perfect combination of wrestler/sports entertainer in the business.

4) If there was an award for best performance by a prop, the table in this match would win in a landslide. I don’t think I have ever seen a table better teased or better utilized, leading to one of the greatest payoff crowd reactions I’ve ever witnessed. On its own, it may not stand out from other remarkable table spots – but in the context of its match, it was just incredible.

4) This is probably not the best choice if you are trying to get to sleep late at night. #OmegaVsOkada may be many things, but it is NOT a cure for late night insomnia.

Please feel free to share your thoughts on this incredible match. If you haven’t seen it, you really should!”







