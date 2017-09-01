WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Why WWE Got Rid Of KOTR
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/09/2017 at 11:43 AM

During a Q&A session on Bruce Prichard’s “Something to Wrestler With” podcast, he revealed the real reason WWE decided to drop the King of the Ring as a pay-per-view event.

According to Prichard, Vince McMahon didn’t like the concept and it was also the company’s lowest sales for a pay-per-view event of the the year.

“The pay per views events during the summer didn’t do all that well, and King of the Ring wasn’t a large grossing pay per view, so Vince wasn’t really excited about it, and decided to change it up.”

