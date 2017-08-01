WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Why Enzo Amore Hasn't Been Wrestling
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/08/2017

For those that are wondering why Enzo Amore has not been in action on Monday night RAW, it’s because he has suffered a knee injury.

The injury took place back on the December 30th RAW Live Event in Los Angeles. Enzo was on the road this week with Big Cass however he has been limping heavily. At this time there is very little known, and no exact timetable for his return to the ring. He’s expected to be re-evaluated by WWE in about two weeks, and we should have an update then.

