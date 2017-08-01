More On WrestleMania Returning To New Orleans

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/08/2017 at 11:42 AM

It was reported last week that WrestleMania 34 would be taking place in New Orleans at the Superdome, which was also the site of WrestleMania 30.

Other cities that were rumored for WrestleMania 34 were Minneapolis, Philadelphia and New York and Minneapolis was said to be the favorite. Minneapolis even had a video up on their website several months back that mentioned WrestleMania coming to their city. It’s being said that the reason WWE went with New Orleans was because they put in a better money offer. It’s being speculated that the company will make the announcement this coming Monday, as RAW is taking place in New Orleans.

